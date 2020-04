Crucifix Orchid (Epidendrum ibaguense)DSC_1790

Several years ago a friend gave me cuttings of different coloured crucifix orchids. This one has taken off beautifully and has been flowering for months. Each stem has a cluster of lovely little flowers that are only about 2.5cm across. I tried photographing them in the garden but it was too windy so I sacrificed one little flower to show you how beautiful and delicate they are.