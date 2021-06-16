Previous
Who Said You Could Photograph Me!!!_6160061 by merrelyn
Who Said You Could Photograph Me!!!_6160061

I think he was giving me the evil eye.
Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the reflection.
June 16th, 2021  
