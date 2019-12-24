Sign up
Photo 2168
Hitting the River at Daybreak
Now that's a dedicated fisherman! But he did get to enjoy a pretty sunrise.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
3
3
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6532
photos
301
followers
135
following
593% complete
2161
2162
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2168
2914
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th December 2019 6:44am
Tags
nature
,
bridge
,
sunrise
,
fisherman
,
boat
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful shot with super framing and reflections
December 24th, 2019
Ann Williams
Wow. Those reflections played tricks with my eyes to start with. Beautiful colours. Fav.
December 24th, 2019
julia
ace
Wow.. very cool.. great timing.. right place right time..fav
December 24th, 2019
