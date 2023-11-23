Previous
She'll Master These Before Me! by milaniet
Photo 2460

She'll Master These Before Me!

Our almost two year old had no trouble learning how to use chopsticks!
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
Bucktree ace
Precious.
November 24th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
The hungrier you get the quicker you learn. She looks like she’s on the way!! Great capture.
November 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
She is just adorable!
November 24th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
She looks like a pro! So cute.
November 24th, 2023  
