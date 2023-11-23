Sign up
Photo 2460
She'll Master These Before Me!
Our almost two year old had no trouble learning how to use chopsticks!
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
child
,
chopsticks
Bucktree
ace
Precious.
November 24th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
The hungrier you get the quicker you learn. She looks like she’s on the way!! Great capture.
November 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
She is just adorable!
November 24th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
She looks like a pro! So cute.
November 24th, 2023
