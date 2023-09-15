Previous
Saying Goodbye by milaniet
Saying Goodbye

It was an absolutely wonderful trip west again this year. That's Jean (Karly) who doesn't ever have to say goodbye to Lake McDonald.
Milanie

Diana ace
Stunning capture and scenery.
September 15th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Love how the dock draws your eye into the photo!
September 15th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
This is such a lovely minimalist shot & suits black & white well. It reminds me of some of the “Athena” posters of the 80s. ( not sure if they were unique to uk or worldwide).
September 15th, 2023  
