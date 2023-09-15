Sign up
Photo 2458
Saying Goodbye
It was an absolutely wonderful trip west again this year. That's Jean (Karly) who doesn't ever have to say goodbye to Lake McDonald.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
3
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8130
photos
259
followers
167
following
673% complete
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
2456
2457
2458
1524
4144
4145
4146
2457
4147
2458
4148
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd September 2023 5:49pm
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
glaciernationalpark
,
lakemcdonald
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and scenery.
September 15th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Love how the dock draws your eye into the photo!
September 15th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
This is such a lovely minimalist shot & suits black & white well. It reminds me of some of the “Athena” posters of the 80s. ( not sure if they were unique to uk or worldwide).
September 15th, 2023
