Photo 2461
Almost a Natural Black and White
The heart dropped out of my pocked and landed a a very frosty spot - almost looks like a natural black and white shot. You can see a few of the lighter weeds not covered.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Fav's
2
2
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th February 2024 9:03am
Tags
b&w
,
red
,
heart
,
frost
Mags
ace
Beautifully captured!
February 14th, 2024
