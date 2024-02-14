Previous
Almost a Natural Black and White by milaniet
Photo 2461

Almost a Natural Black and White

The heart dropped out of my pocked and landed a a very frosty spot - almost looks like a natural black and white shot. You can see a few of the lighter weeds not covered.
Mags ace
Beautifully captured!
February 14th, 2024  
