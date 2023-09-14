Previous
All is Peaceful in his World by milaniet
Photo 2457

All is Peaceful in his World

This was my first view from the bridge - almost didn't see the guy but you could hear him from that distance.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
673% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful view!
September 14th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
It is a beautiful peaceful river!!
September 14th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
September 14th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful peaceful scene - love the blue of the rider and the sun highlighting the ripples as it the river flowed by! - fav
September 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise