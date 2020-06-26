Sign up
Photo 2215
Playing Catch Me If You Can
First sighting of the Blue Dasher - probably the most common of the dragonflies in this area. The best thing about dragonflies is their tendency to return to the same spot - time and time again!
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th June 2020 11:23am
nature
dragonfly
bluedasher
30dayswild2020
