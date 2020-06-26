Previous
Playing Catch Me If You Can by milaniet
Playing Catch Me If You Can

First sighting of the Blue Dasher - probably the most common of the dragonflies in this area. The best thing about dragonflies is their tendency to return to the same spot - time and time again!
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Milanie

@milaniet
