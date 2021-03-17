Previous
Spring Has Arrived by milaniet
Spring Has Arrived

The tiny Spring Beauties are popping out all over the field by the trail - so down on the tummy I go (to be caught by an old student I hadn't seen in 25 years! - Not the best position).
Milanie

@milaniet
Chris Cook ace
Gorgeous flowers.
March 17th, 2021  
