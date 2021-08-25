Sign up
Photo 2335
Just for Me
No need to comment - just wanted to keep this one - he was excited for the first day and I'm tickled that he's enjoying it. Didn't know how this would go.
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
2
3
2335
Tags
kindergarten
,
jerik
Debra
Instant love! Beautiful pic!
August 25th, 2021
Barb
ace
This is so precious! Absolutely love it! Should be framed! Fav
August 25th, 2021
