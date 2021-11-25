Sign up
Photo 2339
Circles and Spheres
Tried a short walk this morning and this is what I found on the way - the bottom left is a windchime hanging in the woods. With the wind blowing it made a lovely sound.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
3
0
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7411
photos
296
followers
178
following
Tags
nature
,
shapes
,
circles
,
spheres
,
mfpiac107
Rick Schies
ace
A great collection
November 25th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful collage and a lovely collection.
November 25th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great collection , nicely presented !
November 25th, 2021
