Photo 2347
A New Duck Exploring the River
Don't remember ever seeing the Common Goldeneye around here before. There were two of them - on the far side of the river.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
nature
duck
goldeneye
Lou Ann
Such beautiful markings!
February 9th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Great find!!! Wonderful shot of the beautiful guy!
February 9th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
Aren’t they elegant!
February 9th, 2022
