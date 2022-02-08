Previous
Next
A New Duck Exploring the River by milaniet
Photo 2347

A New Duck Exploring the River

Don't remember ever seeing the Common Goldeneye around here before. There were two of them - on the far side of the river.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
643% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Such beautiful markings!
February 9th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Great find!!! Wonderful shot of the beautiful guy!
February 9th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Aren’t they elegant!
February 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise