Photo 2365
Pebbles in Ice
Not very imaginative title, but these little garden pebbles over at the Memorial Gardens were almost covered in ice this morning. Like how they just poked out here and there.
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
4
3
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th February 2022 9:51am
Tags
nature
,
ice
,
pebbles
Mags
ace
Love the textures here.
February 27th, 2022
Bill Davidson
Very painterly ..............
February 27th, 2022
Chris
ace
Lovely abstract.
February 27th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice subtle restful colors
February 27th, 2022
