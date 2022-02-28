Previous
Next
Cross Over the Bridge by milaniet
Photo 2371

Cross Over the Bridge

I was really intrigued with the way the ice had created an arched shape - really stood out. Guess I've taken as many shots of ice in the last week than everything else combined this month!
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
649% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Love the frozen curve
March 1st, 2022  
Mags ace
Fabulous!
March 1st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a great find, love the icy arch
March 1st, 2022  
Julie Ryan
Very cool
March 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise