Photo 2374
4-1 vase
Giving this challenge a try - not sure how long I'll last with it. But I really like this little glass vase Nancie gave me for Christmas - let's see how many ways I can shoot it! Yikes!
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
1
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7552
photos
292
followers
164
following
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st April 2022 1:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
vase
,
30-shots2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot! You can do it. It's a very pretty vase.
April 2nd, 2022
