4-1 vase by milaniet
4-1 vase

Giving this challenge a try - not sure how long I'll last with it. But I really like this little glass vase Nancie gave me for Christmas - let's see how many ways I can shoot it! Yikes!
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Milanie

@milaniet
Mags ace
Beautiful shot! You can do it. It's a very pretty vase.
April 2nd, 2022  
