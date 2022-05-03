Sign up
Photo 2406
Can't Mow Me Down
The City can't mow this part because of the drainage ditch - aw shucks! And the area around it stays wet until drought season. Perfect for a shot.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
nomowmay-22
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Pretty blanket of yellow. I'll bet the insects love it!
May 3rd, 2022
