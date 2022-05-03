Previous
Can't Mow Me Down by milaniet
Photo 2406

Can't Mow Me Down

The City can't mow this part because of the drainage ditch - aw shucks! And the area around it stays wet until drought season. Perfect for a shot.
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Kerry McCarthy ace
Pretty blanket of yellow. I'll bet the insects love it!
May 3rd, 2022  
