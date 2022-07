Cardboard Boat Race - Youngest Racer

Now this dad needs to watch some videos on waterproofing cardboard :) The little boy was between 4 and 5 I'd guess and definitely gung-ho! He took off by himself and made it about 6 feet before he sunk. Loved the Pampers Diaper Box used to help line the boat :) I got some cute shots of his face, but the Pampers just tickled me!