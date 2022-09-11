Previous
November is My Favorite Month by milaniet
Photo 2448

November is My Favorite Month

One of these goes back to 2014 - seem to go back to the same spots every fall. It's a good time in Arkansas before the gloom of winter sets in.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Milanie

Linda Godwin
Great fall colors and lovely collage!
September 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful collage with wonnderful shots! The colours are amazing Milanie!
September 11th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful colors and details in every capture.
September 11th, 2022  
John Maguire ace
These are gorgeous!
September 11th, 2022  
