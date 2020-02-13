Sign up
2020-02-13 light on the stairs
(flash of red month N°13)
A detail of the outer stairs of the Urania complex Zürich. There is so much light and shadow in the architecture of Gustav Gull.
For the flash of red month, theme week 2: architecture (100 years old).
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
b&w
town
old
stairs
architecture
black-white
black&white
switzerland
zurich
b-w
mw-20
for2020
mw-flashofred2020
only 100 years old
gustav gull
Jean
ace
Just wow! This is stunning and it has it all. Angles and arches and curves and lines. And drama.
February 13th, 2020
