Previous
Next
2020-02-13 light on the stairs by mona65
Photo 1850

2020-02-13 light on the stairs

(flash of red month N°13)

A detail of the outer stairs of the Urania complex Zürich. There is so much light and shadow in the architecture of Gustav Gull.

For the flash of red month, theme week 2: architecture (100 years old).
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
506% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jean ace
Just wow! This is stunning and it has it all. Angles and arches and curves and lines. And drama.
February 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise