Photo 2161
2020-12-20 foggy play
I tried to catch some fog, but I mist.
~ unknown
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
Mona
@mona65
Tags
mw-20
Lin
Fabulous presentation. And fun quote. Fav.
December 20th, 2020
