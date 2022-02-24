2022-02-24 N°24

Flash of red month 2022 N°24



Lines,...



The old "Lorzentobel" (Lorzen gorge) covered wood bridge, is a bridge I frequent cross when mountain biking in my area. Like today. The first bridge at this place was built in medieval times (1531) and was destroyed twice by floodwater after storms in 1643 and 1662. This actual bridge date back to the year of 1759 and is 260 years old. I'm pretty sure that a lot of people do cross this bridge hiking or cycling as often as I do,... but never spare a thought on what kind of history is behind it. If just this bridge would tell me every time I cross it, one of its stories.