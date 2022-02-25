Sign up
Photo 2553
2022-02-25 N°25
Flash of red month N°25
Shapes,...
Xia: "I don't get the concept of shapes and vases, but sure I'm the most beautiful vase in the house".
After showing just part of her in the shapes row of the FOR calendar, here dear Xia posing as "the vase".
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
1
0
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since...
2715
photos
414
followers
58
following
699% complete
2553
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
25th February 2022 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
lb
,
mw-lb
,
xia
,
for2022
,
uniquo
,
mw-22
,
mw-flashofred2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 25th, 2022
