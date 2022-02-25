Previous
Next
2022-02-25 N°25 by mona65
Photo 2553

2022-02-25 N°25

Flash of red month N°25

Shapes,...
Xia: "I don't get the concept of shapes and vases, but sure I'm the most beautiful vase in the house".

After showing just part of her in the shapes row of the FOR calendar, here dear Xia posing as "the vase".
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since...
699% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise