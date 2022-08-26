Previous
202-08-26 in the greens by mona65
Photo 2690

202-08-26 in the greens

Detail silhouette scene from the visite to the rainbow skywalk atop of the Århus ARoS art museum. The skywalk is an installation by Ólafurn Eliasson. A bit more of the skywalk you can see here in the „plan B album“
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Mona

ace
@mona65
Photo Details

