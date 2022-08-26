Sign up
Photo 2690
202-08-26 in the greens
Detail silhouette scene from the visite to the rainbow skywalk atop of the Århus ARoS art museum. The skywalk is an installation by Ólafurn Eliasson. A bit more of the skywalk you can see here in the „plan B album“
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
Mona
@mona65
Update 2022:... Year N°8! Trying to offer something different everyday. Combining photography, digital art and journaling. Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year...
Photo Details
Views
11
Fav's
2
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
26th August 2022 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
silhouette
,
rainbow
,
denmark
,
skywalk
,
arhus
,
mw-22
