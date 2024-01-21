Previous
2024-01-21 folded brochure for the "behind the scene"

For Kathy and Vikki @randystreat @summerfield, and everybody interested. A super easy fold instruction and set-up of a brochure paper fold, can be found on my Plan B folder: https://365project.org/mona65/2015-plan-b-alb/2024-01-21
Mona

Dear Kathy and Vikki @randystreat @summerfield, I finally got around to make the "behind the scene" I promised. Hope this helps. Please just get in touch, if there are questions open.
January 21st, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A wonderful image…… and impressive folding!
January 21st, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
A very lovely shot!
January 21st, 2024  
Mallory ace
Oh I love this SO much!! Fav!
January 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
You do this so well.
January 21st, 2024  
