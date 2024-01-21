Sign up
Previous
Photo 2957
2024-01-21 folded brochure for the "behind the scene"
For Kathy and Vikki
@randystreat
@summerfield
, and everybody interested. A super easy fold instruction and set-up of a brochure paper fold, can be found on my Plan B folder:
https://365project.org/mona65/2015-plan-b-alb/2024-01-21
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
5
6
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
3127
photos
355
followers
49
following
810% complete
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
170
Views
21
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
21st January 2024 5:32pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
bokeh
,
behind the scene
,
mw-paper
,
mw-behind the scene
,
mw-24
Mona
ace
Dear Kathy and Vikki
@randystreat
@summerfield
, I finally got around to make the "behind the scene" I promised. Hope this helps. Please just get in touch, if there are questions open.
January 21st, 2024
Bill Davidson
A wonderful image…… and impressive folding!
January 21st, 2024
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
A very lovely shot!
January 21st, 2024
Mallory
ace
Oh I love this SO much!! Fav!
January 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
You do this so well.
January 21st, 2024
