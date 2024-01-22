Sign up
Photo 2958
2024-01-22 sun fighting heavy clouds
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Mona
@mona65
Update 2024:...Year N°10! I'm doing fine, but there are and will be many gaps in my project. I have to prioritize my life and focus...
Views
27
Comments
9
Fav's
6
Album
365-...
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
19th January 2024 1:03pm
Tags
mw-24
,
gottschalkenberg
Walks @ 7
Gorgeous!
January 22nd, 2024
Rob Z
A beautiful overall scene - but with even the tiniest details so wonderfully clear when you stop to look. Just fabulous.
January 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
January 22nd, 2024
Mallory
Wow, this is stunning
January 22nd, 2024
borof
A beautiful winter landscape, also suitable for a Christmas postcard.
January 22nd, 2024
Dawn
Beautiful
January 22nd, 2024
haskar
Amazing.
January 22nd, 2024
Bill Davidson
Amazing sky.
January 22nd, 2024
Milanie
Stunning scene
January 22nd, 2024
