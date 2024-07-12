Cultural dancer

The National Multicultural Festival in Canberra is a super cool 3-day event where over 170 different cultural communities come together to share their traditions through food, awesome art, fun songs, and energetic dances. In 2024, it happened in February in Canberra's CBD and Glebe Park. There were 300 performance groups, including 24 special cultural showcases, entertaining everyone with amazing performances. With hundreds of thousands of people attending, it was a huge celebration of diverse cultures! Here we have a male dancer showing his cultural dance – a great performance – I couldn’t do what he was doing – it was just fascinating to watch!!! I will be spending more time next year here photographing all the wonderful acts