spoons shining copy

This week's 52frames competition focuses on the humble spoon. What, a spoon!!!!!!!! We had 7 days to take a photo of a spoon and transform it into a beautiful story. I've seen many creative and impressive photos featuring spoons. Although I had a few ideas, I found that they had already been done, and I was running short on time again.

When I was a kid, we often used a silver spoon to communicate by flashing light at each other over long distances (and this is how we learned ‘Morse Code). Recently, I've been practicing my portrait skills and decided to combine both for this week's competition. A spoon is not just a decorative or cooking tool—it can be used in many ways. My daughter stepped in to demonstrate the versatility of the spoon as a reflector. Well done, Victoria !

