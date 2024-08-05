Manny@Caphs

From the intimate portraits series of local personalities, meet Manuel (Manny) Notaras, a familiar figure to the residents of Canberra, especially in Manuka. Manny is the owner and manager of CAPHs Cafe Bar and Restaurant Manuka, a beloved establishment he has run for over 30 years.
Born and raised in Canberra, Manny has a deep love for the city and the community in which he lives and works. While he wasn't always at CAPHs, his journey began in real estate with a second job in hospitality. By saving diligently while waiting tables, Manny ventured into property investment early on. His aspiration to own a hospitality business led him to purchase CAPHs from his relatives, who were ready to retire. In 1991, CAPHs became his.
Known for his vibrant personality and dedication, Manny has worked long hours, seven days a week, to build the restaurant into what it is today. He is a firm believer in philanthropy, adhering to the principle that "if you can, you should" give back to the community.
CAPHs is located on Franklin Street in Manuka and is Canberra’s oldest continuously operating eatery, renowned for its great food and atmosphere. Constructed in 1926 by the Notaras family and initially opened as the Liberty Café, it has evolved through the decades. It thrived as Mogambo’s in the 60s and 70s, a popular romantic destination. In 1990, it returned to the Notaras family, symbolising Canberra’s rich restaurant history.
Canberra has more restaurants per person than any other city in Australia, but CAPHs really stands out. The next time you're looking for tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and friendly staff, check out @caphsmanuka
in Manuka and say hi to Manny!