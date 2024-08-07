Previous
This week's @52frames competition, the focus, (pardon the pun), is all about Distortion – turning an ordinary scene into an abstract piece of art. In this case, it's a simple and unconventional portrait of my eldest with a new magnifying glass, which she'll be using in her high school science classes. She wanted to look closely at the camera lens, so I decided to capture her focusing on the actual lens. I hope this makes sense.
'A conventional, unconventional portrait' showcasing her beautiful green eyes through the use of a magnifying glass – interesting outcome!! and incredible green eyes!!!
