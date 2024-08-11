Previous
cityscape at night by mortmanphotography
95 / 365

cityscape at night

This week I've been pressed for time , but I managed to explore some night photography in a place called Woden Valley. I decided to capture the city, which is currently in the midst of a building boom. The cranes lit up in different colours at night which have a certain beauty to them. I considered trying astrophotography, but the light pollution in Canberra, including the contribution from the moon, was just too intense. I would have needed to travel a fair distance to get a decent shot. While taking this photo, I realised just how much our area has grown over the last few years.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Mark

@mortmanphotography
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise