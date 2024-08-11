cityscape at night

This week I've been pressed for time , but I managed to explore some night photography in a place called Woden Valley. I decided to capture the city, which is currently in the midst of a building boom. The cranes lit up in different colours at night which have a certain beauty to them. I considered trying astrophotography, but the light pollution in Canberra, including the contribution from the moon, was just too intense. I would have needed to travel a fair distance to get a decent shot. While taking this photo, I realised just how much our area has grown over the last few years.