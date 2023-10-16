Sign up
Previous
289 / 365
Norðadalsskarð
A lot of fog here today came just past Norðadalsskarð, one of our beautiful places, but you can see the cairn today
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
2
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
16th October 2023 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Her var det ikke mye annet å se enn varden. Det er en av mine favoritt steder.
October 16th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle
Ja også min 👍😊
October 16th, 2023
