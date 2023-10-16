Previous
Norðadalsskarð by mubbur
289 / 365

Norðadalsskarð

A lot of fog here today came just past Norðadalsskarð, one of our beautiful places, but you can see the cairn today
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Her var det ikke mye annet å se enn varden. Det er en av mine favoritt steder.
October 16th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle Ja også min 👍😊
October 16th, 2023  
