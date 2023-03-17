Previous
074 - Coorong Ave by nannasgotitgoingon
74 / 365

074 - Coorong Ave

The stripes of the late afternoon sunlight through the vines rows across the road and plane trails caught my eye, camera was with me but it had a flat battery, thank the lord for the phone.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Diana ace
Both lovely but I prefer colour, lovely light and shadows.
March 17th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks, yes I like the colours as well.
March 17th, 2023  
