74 / 365
074 - Coorong Ave
The stripes of the late afternoon sunlight through the vines rows across the road and plane trails caught my eye, camera was with me but it had a flat battery, thank the lord for the phone.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
2
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Photo Details
Tags
vines
,
afternoon light
Diana
ace
Both lovely but I prefer colour, lovely light and shadows.
March 17th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks, yes I like the colours as well.
March 17th, 2023
