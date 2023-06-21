Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
169 / 365
Australisian Darter
Watch a youtube video on my camera, and have decided to learn about Iso this week.
I have cropped in and used the auto colour in lightroom.
Not sure why the date is coming up as 12 hours behind? Looks set properly in the camera settings, but when I load the photos up they come over 12 hours different?
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
244
photos
68
followers
107
following
46% complete
View this month »
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
Latest from all albums
165
73
166
167
74
168
75
169
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
20th June 2023 10:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
murray river
,
australisian darter
Dawn
ace
A nice image
June 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close