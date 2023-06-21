Previous
Australisian Darter by nannasgotitgoingon
169 / 365

Australisian Darter

Watch a youtube video on my camera, and have decided to learn about Iso this week.

I have cropped in and used the auto colour in lightroom.

Not sure why the date is coming up as 12 hours behind? Looks set properly in the camera settings, but when I load the photos up they come over 12 hours different?
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice image
June 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise