Gimlet Gum by nannasgotitgoingon
Gimlet Gum

While waiting to pick up the minion from school camp, this gum in the afternoon light caught me eye. I did a quick google image search and think it is a Gimlet Gum, wonderful golden bark.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Elisa Smith

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
They are such fascinating trees.
June 23rd, 2023  
Karen ace
You’re spot on with the bark - what a wonderful colour, as well as patterning. Beautiful tree.
June 23rd, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
That bark has a real glow to it. Wonderful spotting.
June 23rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What a wonderful tree!
June 23rd, 2023  
