171 / 365
Gimlet Gum
While waiting to pick up the minion from school camp, this gum in the afternoon light caught me eye. I did a quick google image search and think it is a Gimlet Gum, wonderful golden bark.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Joan Robillard
ace
They are such fascinating trees.
June 23rd, 2023
Karen
ace
You’re spot on with the bark - what a wonderful colour, as well as patterning. Beautiful tree.
June 23rd, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That bark has a real glow to it. Wonderful spotting.
June 23rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
What a wonderful tree!
June 23rd, 2023
