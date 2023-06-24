Previous
Philodendron by nannasgotitgoingon
Philodendron

Mucking around with the light and dark in lightroom. The photos seem to be much grainier with this new camera. Maybe it's a setting, will have to figure it out. Eventually figured out the dates, was actually my computer time. Yup.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Elisa Smith

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great contrasts, always fun mucking around ;-)
June 25th, 2023  
