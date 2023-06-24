Sign up
173 / 365
Philodendron
Mucking around with the light and dark in lightroom. The photos seem to be much grainier with this new camera. Maybe it's a setting, will have to figure it out. Eventually figured out the dates, was actually my computer time. Yup.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
plant
,
philodendron
Diana
ace
Great contrasts, always fun mucking around ;-)
June 25th, 2023
