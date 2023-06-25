Previous
Salt Pan on dusk by nannasgotitgoingon
Salt Pan on dusk

Went out to the salt pan as we'd had good rain and there was promise of a good sunset with plenty of clouds about. I didn't get much cloud colour and thought that was pretty much it for what I was going to get and it was cold so I took off. A couple minutes later the most spectacular shades of pink could be seen on the low horizon out of my car window. I was too far away to get back and catch those last seconds. I may have cursed a bit, maybe a lot. New rule, always, always wait 10 minutes longer for a sunsets end. Always!!
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Diana ace
Very dramatic capture. That sure is a golden rule, pity you had to learn it the hard way.
June 25th, 2023  
