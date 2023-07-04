Sign up
183 / 365
You know nothing, Jon Snow.
Wet, cold and miserable outside today. My house in a state of chaos due to unpacking boxes and sorting spaces. To calm the farm, I stopped and played with photos already taken and this is my mental health outcome.
4th July 2023
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
ygritte
Peter Dulis
Nice one
July 4th, 2023
