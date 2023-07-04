Previous
You know nothing, Jon Snow. by nannasgotitgoingon
You know nothing, Jon Snow.

Wet, cold and miserable outside today. My house in a state of chaos due to unpacking boxes and sorting spaces. To calm the farm, I stopped and played with photos already taken and this is my mental health outcome.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Peter Dulis ace
Nice one
July 4th, 2023  
