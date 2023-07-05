Sign up
Previous
184 / 365
Couple of Galahs
Late afternoon run about, saw these guys doing what they do. Stopped to take some photos, couldn't get any closer as they were flighty. Did use a landscape filter.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
5th July 2023 4:11am
Tags
birds
parrot
galah
Karen
Delightful! At a quick glance, they look like a row of pink flowers; look a bit closer and you see they’re actually all pretty parrots! Wonderful capture.
July 5th, 2023
Babs
Wow, what a gang looks like quite a party
July 5th, 2023
