Couple of Galahs by nannasgotitgoingon
Couple of Galahs

Late afternoon run about, saw these guys doing what they do. Stopped to take some photos, couldn't get any closer as they were flighty. Did use a landscape filter.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Elisa Smith

Karen ace
Delightful! At a quick glance, they look like a row of pink flowers; look a bit closer and you see they’re actually all pretty parrots! Wonderful capture.
July 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow, what a gang looks like quite a party
July 5th, 2023  
