Previous
194 / 365
Mulla Mulla Flowers - Ptilotus Exaltatus
Beautiful sunny 27c today. Went for a drive and spied these beauties along the side of the roads.
I did use filter Modern 01.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
2
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
15th July 2023 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mount isa
,
mulla mulla flower
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful light.
July 15th, 2023
