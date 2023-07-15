Previous
Mulla Mulla Flowers - Ptilotus Exaltatus by nannasgotitgoingon
Mulla Mulla Flowers - Ptilotus Exaltatus

Beautiful sunny 27c today. Went for a drive and spied these beauties along the side of the roads.
I did use filter Modern 01.
Elisa Smith

ace
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful light.
July 15th, 2023  
