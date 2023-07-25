Previous
Wader Bird by nannasgotitgoingon
204 / 365

Wader Bird

Unsure of the proper name for this little guy. Went down to have a look around the council horse yards which was lovely and green and almost like a different world from the rest of the area.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Elisa Smith

John Falconer ace
Great capture.
July 25th, 2023  
