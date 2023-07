Question

Have a lot to get done so limited time today, so thought I would ask a question from you guys. I took this photo the other day and i quite like it but I didn't get in the feet. I love the little curtain of foliage and the little pop of yellow of the flowers. And I really like the roundness of the bird. Should I try to crop it in someway, to distract from missing feet, it just feels a bit off to me. Am I overthinking it. Suggestions or advice please. Thanks.