206 / 365
Tape 6 😆
Cleaning out Mums house you come across all manner of things. This VHS tape really brought back memories of being 15 or 16 and having to stay up and record the whole live aid concert back if 1985.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
27th July 2023 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
1985
,
live-aid
,
golden-years
