Ta Ta Lizard

This beautiful copper toned thing is a Gilbert's Dragon, commonly knowen as a Ta Ta Lizard due to it waving one arm around as if waving at you. Check out the wonderful colour in his eye. Other names are Jacky Lizard, Gilbert's Lashtail, Lophognathus gilberti sensu lato.



He was out the front when I took the bins out and was either frightened or slightly cold as he wasn't budging. Went back and hour later and he was gone.