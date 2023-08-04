Previous
Rainbow Bee-eater
Rainbow Bee-eater

Walked out to shut & lock the gates for the day, remembered I had taken no photos at all and there he was, just waiting for me.
4th August 2023

Elisa Smith

Diana
Gorgeous capture, wonderful light and colour.
August 4th, 2023  
