214 / 365
Rainbow Bee-eater
Walked out to shut & lock the gates for the day, remembered I had taken no photos at all and there he was, just waiting for me.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
5
1
1
365
NIKON D7500
4th August 2023 5:40pm
bird
,
feathers
,
colourful
,
rainbow bee-eater
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture, wonderful light and colour.
August 4th, 2023
