Glossy Ibis by nannasgotitgoingon
251 / 365

Glossy Ibis

The Ibis's aren't as sharp as I would wish but the colour on the water was lovely from the grassy bank above that was reflecting the late afternoon sunlight.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Elisa Smith

