Previous
251 / 365
Glossy Ibis
The Ibis's aren't as sharp as I would wish but the colour on the water was lovely from the grassy bank above that was reflecting the late afternoon sunlight.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Tags
sunlight
,
afternoon
,
glossy ibis
