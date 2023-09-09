Sign up
250 / 365
Bee
Around mums yard today. Initially I heard a hawk close out the front, and by the time I changed lenses and got out it was long gone. Went for a wander to see what I could see.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
flower
bee
~*~ Jo ~*~
Super capture
September 9th, 2023
Brian
Elisa, well found and captured. fav
September 9th, 2023
