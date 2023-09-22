Sign up
Previous
263 / 365
Amegilla aeruginosa (Smith, 1854)
Ladder, coffee, camera, just need a bee... Mornings done right. Neighbours slightly worried.
Cropped and landscape filter.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
1
2
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
72% complete
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
141
260
142
261
143
262
144
263
Tags
bee
,
guava
,
amegilla aeruginosa (smith 1854)
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and clarity!
September 22nd, 2023
