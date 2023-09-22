Previous
Amegilla aeruginosa (Smith, 1854) by nannasgotitgoingon
Amegilla aeruginosa (Smith, 1854)

Ladder, coffee, camera, just need a bee... Mornings done right. Neighbours slightly worried.

Cropped and landscape filter.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and clarity!
September 22nd, 2023  
