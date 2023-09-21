Sign up
Previous
262 / 365
Wrong Settings
Went looking for the bee again in the guava tree, had a setting wrong, ended up dark, played with it edits, loved how it showed up the wrinkles in the petals of the flower.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
0
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
21st September 2023 7:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wrong setting
,
guava flower
