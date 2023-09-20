Sign up
Previous
261 / 365
I found a bee in a guava tree
I am pretty sure this is a blue banded bee from the google image search and this was the only good photo I got - from behind, ha ha. Oh well, lucky he has a cute butt. I have cropped in and used the auto in lightroom.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
1
2
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Tags
blue banded bee
,
cute butt
,
guava flower
Babs
ace
What a great find. fav.
September 20th, 2023
