I found a bee in a guava tree by nannasgotitgoingon
261 / 365

I found a bee in a guava tree

I am pretty sure this is a blue banded bee from the google image search and this was the only good photo I got - from behind, ha ha. Oh well, lucky he has a cute butt. I have cropped in and used the auto in lightroom.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Elisa Smith

Babs ace
What a great find. fav.
September 20th, 2023  
