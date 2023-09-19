Sign up
260 / 365
Mother Mary
From yesterday the light was so good with a bit of dust in the air as I was walking through the older section of the cemetery. Cropped in and played with lightroom a little, just to bring the emphasis in on the sunbeam behind the statue.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
statue
cemetery
sunbeam
golden hour
dust in the air
kali
ace
mystical
September 18th, 2023
