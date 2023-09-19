Previous
Mother Mary by nannasgotitgoingon
Mother Mary

From yesterday the light was so good with a bit of dust in the air as I was walking through the older section of the cemetery. Cropped in and played with lightroom a little, just to bring the emphasis in on the sunbeam behind the statue.
19th September 2023

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
September 18th, 2023  
